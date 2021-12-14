Britain tightens rules to contain another wave of coronavirus. Prime Minister Boris Johnson passed a corresponding law through parliament, although many party colleagues voted against it.

D.The British House of Commons has agreed to tightening the corona measures to combat the highly contagious omicron variant against great resistance from within its own ranks. On Tuesday evening, after an emotional debate, the MPs voted with a majority for the measures that provide for a tightening of the mask requirement and the particularly controversial 3-G certificates for nightclubs and major events.

How big the expected rebellion against the plans of Prime Minister Boris Johnson from within their own ranks was initially unclear. When voting on the evidence, 369 MPs voted for and 126 against. In their initial assessments, commentators assumed that it could have been the biggest rebellion against Johnson since his election victory in 2019.

The largest opposition party, Labor, had already announced its approval of the measures in advance, which is why the majority was considered certain. However, dozens of Tory MPs loudly announced they would vote against. The greatest resistance was against vaccination or test evidence. At times there were reports of more than 80 possible rebels. Johnson has a majority of 79 votes in the House of Commons.

The prime minister is under criticism not only because of the tightening of corona measures, but also because of several scandals. In the lockdown of last year, several illegal parties are said to have taken place in Downing Street.