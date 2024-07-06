Home win

‘Never-ending’ Saturday in Formula 3 at Silverstone, a category that was supposed to open the day this morning with the Sprint Race. However, the downpour inevitably forced the Race Direction to postpone the start to 19:00 Italian time after the Porsche Supercup, in a completely different and sunny climate that saw the triumph Arvin Lindbladat his third victory. A race full of twists and turns, one of which was against Luke Browningrelegated to the back of the group following a contact with Tramnitz which damaged his Hitech. His 24th position thus allowed Mini to recover ground in the general classification with the 7th final place, which then became 6th at the end of the race for the penalty given to Christian Mansell. A penalty that also allows Bakers to enter the points zone in tenth place.

Race report

A not particularly positive start for poleman Noel Leon, with the Mexican flanked in Turn 1 by both Lindblad and Zagazeta. At this point the British driver from Prema moved into first position just ahead of Leon and the Peruvian, who initially moved into second position. However, there were several contacts in the middle of the group that forced the Virtual Safety Car regime after a less than brilliant start by Fornaroli, who slipped from 9th on the grid to 17th. However, the gaps between the drivers disappeared on lap 4 due to the Safety Car after a bad accident at Copse between Goethe and Esterson, fortunately without consequences for either.

LAP 4/18 We went green – very briefly – before this incident at Copse for Goethe and Esterson brings out the full SC ⚠️ Both are OK, but that’s Goethe’s points streak over. #F3 #BritishGP pic.twitter.com/TIQy65dxFF — Formula 3 (@Formula3) July 6, 2024

The safety car returned to the pit lane on lap eight, and it was here that the real twist in the Sprint occurred: Tramnitz, in an attempt to overtake Browning, hit the championship leader, who then returned to the pits for the damage he sustained. An episode that allowed Minì and Fornaroli to recover points in the standings.

A mission aided not only by this contact, but also by the one that occurred four laps later between Wurz and Dunne, fighting with the Austrian for fifth place after an excellent comeback. After the second Virtual, general attention was concentrated exclusively on the last four laps, especially on Minì’s attempts to complete the overtaking on Tsolov. A mission failed by the Sicilian, even if the Prema driver was heavily hindered by his rival with an aggressive and dangerous maneuver on the last lap, currently under investigation. At the end of the race, however, the stewards inflicted a time penalty on Mansell, which allowed Fornaroli to move up to tenth place, the last in the points zone, and Minì to sixth.

F3 / Great Britain 2024, Sprint Race: Finishing Order