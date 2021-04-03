Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

Abdul Moneim Al Hashemi, President of the UAE and Asian Federations, First Vice President of the International Jiu Jitsu Federation, was crowned the champions of the Abu Dhabi Grand Slam of Jiu Jitsu with the highest ratings in the championship for the 2020-2021 season, in the four stations that started in Miami, USA in August 2020, and then moved to Rio De Janeiro in November of the same year, then headed to Moscow in mid-March 2021, then reached the finish line in the last round in the capital Abu Dhabi, which was held over two days.

The list of winners included the first places in the annual ranking of the Abu Dhabi Association of Jujitsu Professionals in various categories in a dazzling celebration in the women’s category, Brenda Larissa in the featherweight, Amanda Canuto in the lightweight, Andrea Cavalcante in the light medium weight, Julia Boucher in the middleweight category, and Yara Nascimento in Heavyweight, among the men were Gutenberg Pereira in Light Heavy, Wallace Costa in Super Heavy, Lucas Perrio Fib Featherweight, Francesco Jonathan in Featherweight Light, Leonardo Sagiuro in Light, Lucas Nascimento in Middleweight, Wellington Sebastiano in Average weight.

The Abu Dhabi Grand Slam tour, which was held over two days, saw 57 players crowned gold, 59 in silver, and 49 in bronze. The Emirati academies shone in winning the first places in the Abu Dhabi Grand Slam jujitsu tour, where the Palms Sports Academy won first place, after collecting 107,100 points, and then came second in the Al Wahda Academy, which collected 84,600 points, followed by the Commando Group Academy with 52,200 points.

The final day’s competitions were attended by Mohammed Salem Al Dhaheri, Vice President of the Federation, Fahad Ali Al Shamsi, Secretary General of the Federation, Mansour Al Dhaheri, Member of the Board of Directors, Tariq Al Bahri, Director of the Abu Dhabi Association of Jujitsu Professionals, and Mubarak Al Minhali, Director of the Technical Department of the Federation.