Rafael and Iván Contreras, founders of Humanox.

Humanox was born “to improve people’s health and performance.” This is how Rafael Contreras defines the objective of the company that he founded in early 2020 together with the degree in Physical Activity and Sports Sciences Iván Contreras – his cousin – and accompanied in the technological coordination by the engineer Javier Moreno. In less than a year the start-up has billed 2.4 million and obtained a profit of 790,000 euros thanks to its first product, an intelligent carbon fiber shin guard with which professional and amateur footballers monitor more than 40 metrics in real time without having to download the historical data to the finish the training session or the game.

The Contreras and Moreno were associated for the first time after Rafael created, in 2002, Carbures, a company that manufactured carbon fiber parts for Airbus and that today is part of the listed robotics Airtificial. “We worked mainly with new materials, but several projects were moving us towards intelligent connection and now we are dedicated to applying this knowledge in everyday life,” says the founder of both companies by video call.

They took an important step in 2018: they presented a life-size passenger capsule for one of the supersonic trains developed from the master lines drawn by Tesla. A project whose completion accelerated the creation of Humanox. “To see how that structure worked mechanically at high speed, we sensed it, and that allowed us to put into practice everything we knew about how to obtain huge amounts of data,” says Moreno. And Rafael Contreras specifies that they have done something similar with the shin guard. “Javier has turned it into a device that collects information; and Iván, in a smart and connected one ”, he sums up.

They opted for a product for grassroots football after noting the “little innovation” that is aimed at non-professional sports. “The elites have great technological resources at their fingertips, but not so many kids and fans,” says Contreras. His cousin Rafael specifies that his business strategy is based on “connecting with the new consumer habits promoted by young people”. These demand access to easily sharable live information and are recognized in the personalized subscription models offered by video-on-demand platforms. “Our bet is based on the pay per use. Once the shin guard is acquired – it currently costs 288 euros -, we charge the user based on the services that interest him, with a minimum – of 4.50 euros – that covers the fundamental metrics, the connection in streaming and the sharing of content in a platform of its own ”, he sums up.

Being made of carbon fiber, the Humanox shin guard reduces the effect on the player of impacts. In addition, it competes with other smart devices used in football, such as vests, thanks to the fact that it offers information on the positioning of the legs. These two advantages led two First Division teams, Cádiz and Osasuna, to acquire it for their respective quarries. In parallel, spurred on by the recent award of a football innovation award by UEFA, the founders of Humanox have entered into negotiations with clubs in a dozen countries. Another of the “immediate challenges” is to increase direct sales to the player, still a very minority.

The limitation of movements caused by the health crisis has not hurt them too much. “We have seen that some clubs acquire the shin guard so that their technicians and scouts can remotely follow the evolution of the players,” says Iván Contreras. The pandemic has also allowed them to finalize the development of a “patch” with which they intend to be pioneers in performing electrocardiograms on footballers during matches and accelerate the launch of a smart mask with which they will be able to “detect the possible presence of different strains of covid-19 in the body ”, argues Moreno.

Humanox has its office in the Cadiz town of El Puerto de Santa María, delegates the manufacture of the devices and has 14 employees – although with subcontractors and freelancers the “team” amounts to 45 workers.