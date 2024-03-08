Sorge around the Great Barrier Reef off the coast of the Australian state of Queensland: Due to increased water temperatures, the natural wonder has experienced the fifth mass bleaching of corals in eight years. This has been confirmed by the responsible authority, the Great Barrier Reef Marine Park Authority (GBRMPA). A few days earlier, experts had reported that due to the recent heat wave in the ocean, a 1,100 kilometer long area stretching from Lizard Island to the Keppel Islands resembled an undersea ghost forest.

Aerial photographs have now shown that the new coral bleaching is already widespread. Further testing directly in the water is needed to accurately assess the severity of mass bleaching, the GBRMPA wrote.

The massive reef is so large that it can be seen from space. The living organism stretches 2,300 kilometers off the northeast coast of Australia and is considered one of the most species-rich habitats on earth. Hundreds of coral species, 1,500 species of fish and 4,000 different species of molluscs are found here.

Without symbiotic partners, corals starve

“The Great Barrier Reef is suffering massively from heat stress,” warns Laura Puk, an expert on corals and mangroves from WWF Germany. “Severe coral bleaching leads to coral death and if this occurs at short intervals, a reef has no chance of recovering.” This eighth bleaching event since 2016 is devastating for the World Heritage Site.

Puk explained the phenomenon as follows: When coral polyps are stressed by prolonged heat waves, they reject the colored algae that provide them with food and with which they otherwise live together in a community for mutual benefit. They remain pale and white or produce bright colors in a last attempt to protect themselves. “Without their symbiosis partners, the corals “starve” and die,” explained Puk. The result is white limestone skeletons that are overgrown by green-brown algae.







Every tenth of a degree of global warming counts

Only an early change in the weather and a rapid cooling of the water can save the Great Barrier Reef, say marine researchers. According to the WWF, every tenth of a degree of global warming avoided counts.

However, the GBRMPA, based in Townsville, stressed that not all is lost and that bleaching cnidarians does not necessarily lead to their death. The reef has already demonstrated its ability to recover from previous coral bleaching events or severe tropical cyclones. But one thing is certain, WWF Australia said: “Five mass bleaching events in eight years show that climate change is putting enormous pressure on the reef.”