PSV did not make a mistake in the run-up to next week’s top match against Ajax: the team of trainer Roger Schmidt won 0-1 at FC Groningen on Sunday. The game was dubious, but a rare Eredivisie goal from Mario Götze was enough for the win.











By Chris Ottens The preparation for the resumption of the competition was quite restless for PSV, which was struggling with a corona outbreak. The damage turned out to be not too bad during a visit to FC Groningen: Carlos Vinícius was one of the few not with the team, Phillipp Mwene and Yorbe Vertessen started on the bench.

As a result, there was a striking starting spot for Maxi Romero. The Argentine was allowed to start during the Christmas of 2017 for the first time since his arrival, but he was unable to make a fist in the north.

First Eredivisie goal

Neither did PSV in large parts of the match, although the start was very nice. The team put a lot of pressure and soon found a gap in the Groningen defence. It was Mauro Júnior who set up the attack and passed the ball to Cody Gakpo, who in turn found Mario Götze again. It was the German’s first Eredivisie goal in 25 matches (!). After that, the game level dropped to a dubious level, both PSV and FC Groningen were very sloppy with the ball. So it was not surprising that little happened before half-time.

Debut Veerman

In the second half it seemed to be tense for a while: Laros Duarte quickly hit the bar, but that was the resistance of the poor FC Groningen. PSV still went looking for 0-2, including the introduction of Joey Veerman, but Roger Schmidt’s team could not become really dangerous anymore. Mauro Júnior was closest to 0-2. That did not fall and so PSV booked a minimalist victory in Groningen. As a result, PSV remains at the top of the Eredivisie: next Sunday the team will play the top match against Ajax at home.

