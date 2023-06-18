Grease is a cult musical that has captivated audiences around the world with its songs and choreography. Set in the 1950s, it tells the love story between Sandya sweet and naive girl, and Danny, the leader of a gang of thugs. The two had met over the summer and they had fallen in love, but upon returning to school they realize that they belong to different worlds. Will they be able to overcome the differences and prejudices to stay together? It was born as a Broadway musical in 1971, written by Jim Jacobs and Warren Casey. The success is such that in 1978 a film is made with John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John in the lead roles.

The film becomes a mass phenomenon, grossing more 400 million dollars and winning several awards, including an Academy Award nomination for the song Hopelessly Devoted to You. The soundtrack of the film, which includes songs such as You’re the One That I Want, Grease And Summer Nightsis one of the best-selling of all time. Grease is a musical that celebrates nostalgia for the 50s, with its costumes, fashions and atmospheres. It is also a musical about youthof dreams, of rebellion and love. A musical that made generations of spectators dream and continues to do so today.