Grease (Brillantina): plot, cast and streaming of the movie

Tonight, Sunday 18 June 2023, at 21.30 on Canale 5 Grease (Brillantina), a 1978 film directed by Randal Kleiser, is broadcast. The film is based on the musical of the same name by Jim Jacobs and Warren Casey. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Plot

United States, 1958. During the summer Danny Zucco, the leader of the Thunderbirds (called T-Birds), a band of students at Rydell High School, meets Sandy Olsson, a young and naive Australian girl of Scandinavian origin. The two fall in love but Sandy will have to return to Australia at the end of the summer holidays, so the couple must say goodbye, swearing eternal love.

However, Sandy’s plans suddenly change: after her family decides to stay in the United States, she unknowingly enrolls in the same school as Danny, where she meets and befriends a group of students called the Pink Ladies: the leader Betty Rizzo , Frenchy, Marty and Jan. Both Danny and Sandy, unaware that they are much closer than expected, share their respective friends with their story, singing Summer Nights: Sandy tells her version of the facts and is mocked by her companions, while Danny he doesn’t tell his friends how things really went so as not to ruin his reputation as a tough guy.

When Sandy reveals to her new friends the name of the boy, who is known by everyone in the school, Rizzo, who some time before had a flirtation with Danny himself, is envious and wants to put him in trouble in front of his friends by organizing a “casual” meeting between the two. At the sight of Sandy, Danny is initially surprised and happy to see her again, but he always shows himself defiant in front of her friends Kenickie, Doody, Sonny and Putzie. Her attitude hurts Sandy, who is invited to a sleepover by Frenchy with the aim of comforting her, but here her innocent personality makes her a laughingstock to Rizzo. Sandy she expresses her mood with the song Hopelessly Devoted to You, showing that she is still in love with Danny. The next day Danny meets Sandy in a bar sitting at a table with Tom, a school athlete; when she moves to the jukebox, he joins her and apologizes for her attitude towards her. The two thus resume dating, although the problems do not go away and Danny is torn between his feelings and his reputation.

Grease (Brillantina): the cast

We’ve seen the plot of Grease (Brillantina), but what is the full cast of the film? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

John TravoltaDanny Zucco

Olivia Newton-John as Sandy Olsson

Stockard ChanningBetty Rizzo

Jeff ConawayKenickie

Barry PearlDoody

Michael TucciSonny

Kelly WardPutzie

Didi Conn: Frenchy

Jamie DonnellyJan

Dinah ManoffMarty Maraschino

Streaming and TV

Where to see Grease (Brillantina) on live TV and live streaming? The film, as mentioned, will be broadcast tonight – 18 June 2023 – at 21.30 on Canale 5. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free Mediaset Infinity platform which allows you to view and review the various Mediaset programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones.