Dubai (Etihad)

Manchester City is organizing for its fans in the UAE a free event hosted by “Expo 2020 Dubai”, allowing them to meet the midfielder Jack Grealish, and take memorial photos, as he meets tomorrow “Friday” with the players of the City Football Schools in the country to answer their questions and inquiries.

Grealish is considered one of the brightest contemporary football talents, and the star is heading to Expo 2020 Dubai, to see the pavilions and areas of the global event hosted by Dubai, and the visit program includes his meeting with City fans in the festival park at six in the evening tomorrow.

Manchester City fans wishing to meet the star can attend the event for free in the festival garden, and fans who wear the club’s distinctive “sky” color shirt will receive a free drink.

The week witnessed the presence of Manchester City defense star Robin Diaz at “Expo 2020”, where he met the players of the City’s young schools in the country, during the winter break of the English Premier League.

Fans wishing to attend the event must purchase a ticket to enter Expo 2020 Dubai, and show proof of vaccination, or a negative nasal swab result less than 72 hours ago. Visitors can also download an Expo 2020 Dubai pass on the Al Hosn app.