Between the ghosts that embody the indecipherable mystique of the Santiago Bernabéu and Ferland Mendy’s left boot, they took the ball off the line that meant Real Madrid’s death sentence in this Champions League. Foden did not herd the rejection and Then put his hand to his face, clenching his teeth, Jack Grealish, who could change events. The Englishman, fresh after coming on in the 78th minute for Gabriel Jesus, rode to the lime line to seat Courtois and get a shot that went into the net when the ball was lost. The rest is history.

Grealish blushed and did too, at the end of the match. Finished the party and consummated the final miracle of the Madrid that sends him to the end of Paris, lSocial networks revived a tweet that went unnoticed at the time. It was 2014 when a young 19-year-old Grealish who had excelled in the Aston Villa subsidiary, the team of his heart, was promoting with the elders.

Specifically, on April 23, 2014, when Carlo Ancelotti’s Real Madrid beat him 1-0 in the first leg of the Champions League semifinals with a goal from Benzema against Bayern Munich, coached by Pep Guardiola, his current coach. “Hala Madrid”, wrote the player accompanied by several emoticons with the flag of Spain. A message that would later erase the one that eight years later would break the bank becoming the most expensive footballer in the English championship when the skyblues disbursed 118 million euros to the villains.

Grealish already unhinged Atlético

The Englishman was also a source of controversy in the quarter-final match against Madrid’s neighbor, Atlético de Madrid. Both in the idea and in the return. At the Etihad, the hair pull by Vrsaljko After a comment from the Englishman, he offered the aperitif of the final fireworks at the Wanda Metropolitano. With the tension for the flag and the rojiblanco team looking for the goal to take the tie to extra time, a hard challenge from Felipe to Foden that ended up costing the Brazilian the red led to a tangana. Among the hubbub Grealish appeared, saying something again, this time to Savic, who grabbed him by the neck..