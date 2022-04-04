Jack Grealish (26 years old) will wear Gucci and get paid for it. This has been advanced by The Athletic, which has published that the Manchester City midfielder will sign a “seven-figure” contract with the Italian fashion brand, who had never sponsored a footballer before.

In the citizen club they knew the commercial potential of Grealish since last summer, when they paid Aston Villa more than 100 million pounds for him, 120 million euros in exchange. A figure with which he became the most expensive British player of all time.

The move also opened up new sponsorship opportunities for the Birmingham-based player, a regular Gucci customer but who will now become its official ambassador. A role that was reserved for singers or artists, in general, but now Grealish will also enjoy.