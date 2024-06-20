North American newspaper analyzes the marketing strategy in Grealish and Bellingham’s advertising campaigns

The North American newspaper The Athletic published an analysis this Thursday (June 20, 2024) on the impact of advertising campaigns in football, highlighting the contrast between two marketing strategies involving players Jack Grealish (Manchester City) and Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid).

Adidas’ “Hey Jude” campaign is filmed in multiple locations and using instantly recognizable archive footage, the campaign features stars including David Beckham, Frank Lampard, Stormzy and Ian Wright.

The campaign was universally praised by industry experts and is poised to win several advertising awards. Even if England’s players don’t triumph on the field, the campaign will certainly leave its mark on the world of advertising, it says.

Watch (2min):

On the other hand, Hellmann’s campaign with Jack Grealish did not have the same impact. Filmed in a studio in Manchester, the campaign features a generic setup, with no dialogue and a bland soundtrack. Grealish, who was not called up to the England squad after a disappointing season at Manchester City, failed to bring the same spark to the campaign.

Watch (30s):

The reaction on social media was huge: many wonder how many people would actually consider choosing Hellmann’s over other mayonnaise brands after watching this campaign.

Richard Osman, in his podcast “The Rest Is Entertainment“, highlighted the disparity between the two campaigns, mentioning that the lack of mention of the brand Bellingham was promoting is a common problem in global sports brand campaigns. Tim Crow, former head of sports marketing agency Synergycited that Grealish’s selection or absence would not significantly impact Hellmann’s as the campaign targets a wider European audience.

Crow said Hellmann’s, as part of Unilever, is focused on a pan-European approach, using country-specific versions, with players such as Petr Cech and David Villa starring in similar campaigns in Germany and Italy.

Choosing stars for advertising campaigns always involves risks. Ricardo Fort, former head of global sponsorships at Coca-Cola and Visa, commented that it is common for brands to make mistakes when choosing players for advertising campaigns before major tournaments. Nigel Currie, former president of the European Sponsorship Association, suggests that Hellmann’s and other brands should have paid more attention to players’ recent performance before choosing their advertising faces.