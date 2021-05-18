Greak: Memories of Azur is a single player side scrolling platform video game, developed by the Mexican studio Navigator who works with more people from Latin America and published by Team17.

In it, you will take the role of three characters: Greak, Adara and Raydel to cross the lands of Azure. You start with the protagonist Greak, but soon you will find his two familiars with unique abilities to fight against the invasion of Urlag.

Last year we had the announcement of his departure in 2021. And, now we have a new demo that was available until June 17. This allows you to go through the first level of the video game with everything and the final enemy. Despite being of short duration (20-40 minutes), it gives us a perfect idea of ​​what we can obtain in the Greak: Memories of Azur final.

What is Greak: Memories of Azur?

It is a video game developed in Mexico Y Latin America with an art style and interesting proposal. The first thing that stands out is the type of illustration and animation of each character. From the beginning of the video game, we have been Greak, the older brother of our team, he finds himself in a bleak and monster-infested environment. If you have played Ori and the Blind Forest, this environment may not be alien to you.

The artistic style of Greak: Memories of Azur It is impressive with detailed backgrounds and frame-by-frame animation that give fluidity to your jumps and attacks, but that is not the only merit that we could see in the demo of this video game. The gameplay is interesting within a platform game, even within indie video games. This doesn’t hang around a single hero.

Team gameplay

As we mentioned, even though you start with Greak, soon you meet his sister Adara. She is trapped in a tower. But instead of going to save her, you can exchange control to free her. This allows you to create a series of puzzles that are solved using the unique abilities of each character.

Adara She is a sorceress who can levitate, make ranged attacks, is light and fast; his brother is an agile warrior who can do a double jump in the air, attack with a powerful sword, his bow and arrow.

Raydel is the other brother of GreakHowever, it is not available in the demo. What we have seen in promotional images is that it comes out with a large shield, so it would probably be the team’s tank to withstand the strongest attacks.

When is Greak: Memories of Azur coming out?

The game announcement was made May 14 last year. However, there has been no update on that date, beyond mentioning that it will be available both on Pc as in video game consoles.

So it only remains to enjoy your demo and add this Mexican game to the wishlist in Steam. This interesting platform game, riddles with a touch of RPG will arrive sometime in 2021.

