According to schedule, the album will go on sale sometime in the fourth quarter of 2023. The date is still to be specified, but reservations they are already open and some are handled by Materia Collective.

The musical themes of Greak: Memories of Azur included in the disc are a contribution from the composers Oscar Alcalá and Majo Félix.

As for the recording, it is the result of collaboration with the Cinco de Mayo Philharmonic Orchestra.

The record, which is a sea blue vinyl LP, will include a sleeve adorned with new artwork by Navegante. Its price is $29 dollars, which is just over $495 pesos at the current exchange rate.

The studio behind Greak: Memories of Azur pointed out long ago that the music themes in this game are ‘expressive and atmospheric’and the idea behind its creation was for players to experience ‘a unique adventure’.

So that soon there will be the possibility that players can listen to them whenever they want and with the best possible quality. This independent video game involved talent from Mexico in its development.

Greak: Memories of Azur is a side-scrolling title focused on the single player experience. But it is possible to control three different characters, which are the Greak brothers, Adara and Raydel.

It is necessary to guide them through the lands of Azur, and at the same time, take advantage of their different abilities. For that, you have to alternate between them and always have them ready to face the urlag invasion that threatens their survival.

In Bandacamp they can still get the album. Apart from Greak: Memories of Azur We have more video game information at EarthGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.

