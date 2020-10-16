Atlético had a wide representation in the international commitments of this national team break. Specific, there were eleven rojiblancos players who were called up with their respective countries. Most of them had minutes, although there were some who rested, so they will be in full condition to be able to enter into Simeone’s plans for tomorrow’s league match against Celta in Balaídos at 4:00 p.m.

Oblak: He played the 90 minutes in the two Nations League matches that Slovenia faced and he was unbeaten in both. Last Sunday the Balkans faced Kosovo at the Fadil Vokrri stadium in Pristina and they took the win by 0-1. On Wednesday they visited the selection of Moldova at the Zimbru Stadium in Chisinau and also achieved victory, this time by 0-4.

Grbic: Did not participate in any of the two Nations League matches that Croatia played. On Sunday the harlequins received Sweden, which they defeated by 2-1, and Wednesday to France, with which they lost for 1-2.

Trippier: The English side played only the first of two Nations League ‘pross’ duels at Wembley. On Sunday he started as a lane on the left before Belgium. He played the whole game and returned a goal pass in England’s 2-1 win (the second goal in English, from Mount). However, the next match, played on Wednesday against Denmark (0-1 loss), he missed it by having to leave the concentration for personal reasons.

Savic: The Montenegrin central did not play the first of his team’s two commitments in the Nations League due to suspension (victory on Saturday for 2-0 against Azerbaijan at the Pod Goricom stadium in Podgorica). However, in the second duel, in front of Luxembourg, held on Tuesday in the same stadium, He played the 90 minutes, although he could not avoid the visitor’s victory by 1-2.

Carrasco: The extreme participated in both matches of the Belgian national team in the Nations League. On Sunday they visited Wembley to face England and the victory went to the locals for 2-1. The rojiblanco player spent 82 minutes on the pitch. In the next match, on Wednesday before Iceland in Reykjavik, He also came out in the starting eleven and, this time, completed the match, helping your country achieve three points by winning 1-2.

João Felix: The playmaker played the two Nations League duels that Portugal faced. On Sunday played 88 minutes in the match against France at the Stade de France in Paris, which concluded 0-0. On Wednesday, his team received Sweden at the José Alvalade stadium in Lisbon and João Félix spent 75 minutes on the grass, being a participant in the triumph by 3-0 of those of Fernando Santos.

Luis Suárez and Torreira: Both played with Uruguay on Tuesday in the loss to Ecuador (4-2) in the CONMEBOL qualifying phase for the Qatar 2022 World Cup. The striker completed 90 minutes and was the author of the two goals from Charruas, both from the penalty spot. For its part, the midfielder was a substitute and played the last 24 minutes of the party.

Felipe and Lodi: Only the rojiblanco side participated on Wednesday in Brazil’s victory against Peru (2-4) at the National Stadium in Lima. I gave it He started and played 68 minutes before being replaced by new Manchester United player Alex Telles. Conversely, the central mattress saw the whole match from the canarinha bench.

Herrera: The Mexican played the full game in the friendly that the Aztec team played on Tuesday against Algeria (2-2) at the Cars Jeans Stadium in The Hague.