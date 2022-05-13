The Italian biologist and coordinator of the European project Life Transfer participates in Murcia in a scientific conference to evaluate the recovery of coastal lagoons by replanting marine vegetation
Regenerating seagrass meadows is an important step for the recovery of coastal lagoons. And evaluating the possibilities of replanting the aquatic plant species ‘Cymodocea nodosa’ and ‘Ruppia cirrhosa’ in six degraded European wetlands – four in Italy, one in Greece and the Mar Menor in Spain – is the objective of the project
