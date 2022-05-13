The Italian scientist Graziano Caramori, on Wednesday at the Hotel Occidental Murcia 7 Coronas. / MARTINEZ BUESO

Regenerating seagrass meadows is an important step for the recovery of coastal lagoons. And evaluating the possibilities of replanting the aquatic plant species ‘Cymodocea nodosa’ and ‘Ruppia cirrhosa’ in six degraded European wetlands – four in Italy, one in Greece and the Mar Menor in Spain – is the objective of the project