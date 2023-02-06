There was a lot of curiosity to know how it turned out between the two. The clue comes as always from social media.

Last Saturday one of the stories that most affected a You’ve Got Mail was the one between Graziana and Dominic. The man turned to Maria DeFilippi to win back the woman after a betrayal.

Maria retraced the stages of the story by saying that both came from a marriage gone bad and with children. But that didn’t stop him from falling in love and moving in together. Things go wrong between the two also due to Graziana’s jealousy of Domenico’s ex-wife and so she decides to leave home.

He tries to win her back but without success and so at that point he decides to move on by starting to meet new people. He contacts a girl on social media, they start chatting and eventually they make an appointment at a hotel. It happens that the young woman publishes on Facebook a photo together with Domenico and this ends up seeing it also Graziana who at that point no longer wants to know about him.

Domenico sensed the stupidity and decides to rely on C’è Posta per te to try to win back his ex-partner. The woman accepts the invitation and she shows up in the studio even though she seems very reluctant to open the envelope and forgive Domenico.

“Hello heart, I apologize for all the harm I have done to you. You didn’t deserve it. I disrespected you. I know that in your worst moments I have not been close to you, when you have done everything for me. You have left your home, your country and your daughters. I miss everything about you. I’m here to ask you to give me one more chance and start over. I will move to your country” – his words that seem not to scratch the woman.

In the end, also thanks to Maria de Filippi, Graziana is convinced and opens the envelope. Many wondered after the episode what happened between the two.

As usual, the clues come from social networks where last January Domenico published a photo of a couple’s tattoo on Facebook. The photo is accompanied by the phrase “love always wins”. In short, the two would be back together and would also live in the same house as if nothing had happened.