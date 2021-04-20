Season 17 of Grey’s Anatomy continues to surprise fans, who had to say goodbye a few weeks ago to Andrew DeLuca, character played by Giacomo Gianniotti.

After the doctor’s departure, viewers began to debate about what other surprises there would be in the drama, but also, about what will be the fate of Meredith Gray.

What will happen in Grey’s anatomy 17×13?

During the episodes, we have seen Dr. Meredith Gray (Ellen Pompeo) reacting to the treatment that her colleagues have applied to her, but, what nobody knows is why she is not fully awake. The trailer for episode 13 of Grey’s Anatomy season 17, Good as hell, offers us a clue of what happens.

Grey’s Anatomy 17×13 Trailer

“Meredith’s X-rays have shown remarkable improvement,” says Dr. Teddy Altman (Kim Raver), leading Dr. Richard Webber (James Pickens Jr.) to wonder, “So why isn’t she awake? ”.

The images take us to the beach, where Dr. Gray has been meeting characters close to her who have died. One of them is her ex-husband, Derek Shepherd (Patrick Dempsey).

“People love you, Meredith,” Derek tells her as he apparently tries to convince her to wake up. “People need you.” “I’m tired,” Gray responds, “I want you closer. If you come, I will never leave, “he added.

The uncertainty surrounding Meredith Gray continues, so more than one fan wants to know if Shonda Rhimes, creator of the series, along with Krista Venorff, the screenwriter, will or will not keep Derek and the doctor close. If this happens, the end of the character could be near.