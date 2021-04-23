Season 17 of Grey’s Anatomy continues to surprise fans, who had to say goodbye a few weeks ago to Andrew DeLuca, character played by Giacomo Gianniotti.

After the doctor’s departure, viewers began to debate about what other surprises there would be in the drama, but also, about what it would be the fate of Meredith Gray, a doctor hospitalized for COVID-19.

Spoiler Warning

What happened in Grey’s anatomy 17×13?

The chapter began with Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) still dealing with the effects of the coronavirus and unconscious. Also, we see the decision that the doctor finally made after talking again with Derek (Patrick Dempsey), a character she sees on the beach, a space used as part of her dreams.

After meeting with Shepherd, Gray ends up recovering, without first telling your husband that you love him, but that you do not want to leave your children alone. He says the same to her and they both say their goodbyes through an emotional renewal of vows. The doctor opens her eyes and meets her companions.

This moment has liked fans, who know that the couple never had a formal wedding, but they always talked about getting married on the beach. There’s even a drawing of her ideal ceremony done by her daughter, Ellis, proudly displayed on the refrigerator at the Grays’ home.

Without a doubt, episode 13 of season 17 of Grey’s anatomy was one of the most emotional, especially after taking viewers through a roller coaster of feelings since the cycle began. On the other hand, it marked the end of Derek’s story (for now), since the final image of him walking alone on the beach gives us to understand that he has already fulfilled his mission next to Meredith.