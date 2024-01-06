Home page politics

They organize sports festivals and act harmless. But the Gray Wolves are behind some Turkish clubs. They are up to no good – and their numbers are growing.

Berlin – You could almost find the small gesture funny, but the matter is too serious for that. The “wolf salute” looks exactly like the “whispering fox” – the hand signal that some kindergarten teachers use as a signal when the little ones are too loud. For the so-called gray wolves, the gesture is an identifying feature. They show what they stand for. And that's not a good thing, because that Gray Wolves are Turkish right-wing extremists. In Germany they are currently becoming more and more active, experts observe.

The wolf salute of the right-wing extremist Gray Wolves is identical to the harmless “whispering fox”. © Peter Kneffel/dpa

“This is a right-wing extremist, deeply anti-Semitic movement that is directed against a free, democratic basic order,” says terror expert Hans-Jakob Schindler from the Counter Extremism Project (CEP) in an interview IPPEN.MEDIA. The ultranationalist group emerged in Turkey in the mid-1950s; its followers call themselves “Ülkücüler,” which translates as “idealists.” Those who do not belong to the Turkic people are viewed as inferior by them, for example Kurds and Armenians.

Right-wing extremists from Turkey: “They want to establish an Islamist version of a leader state”

In the 1970s, Turkish immigrants brought the ideology to Germany. The number of their followers is currently growing; there are at least 18,000 in this country. In numerous cities, especially in North Rhine-Westphalia, they run clubs, organize seemingly harmless cultural events and try to political influence also on German parties to exercise. “German politicians are well advised not to allow themselves to be deceived. There is no willingness on their part to talk,” says Schindler. “The clubs that belong to the movement do not contribute to integration, quite the opposite. They aim to isolate Turkish communities in Germany.” Their goal: “They want to establish an Islamist version of a leader state.”

In fact, the supporters of the Gray Wolves living here see themselves as representatives of European Turkishness who are supposed to enforce nationalist interests in countries outside of Turkey, explains Kemal Bozay. He is a political scientist at the International University (IU) Cologne and has been researching the topic for years. A new generation of gray wolves has now emerged, says Bozay.

Gray Wolves: This is where the name comes from The supporters refer to a founding myth according to which the Turks descended from a she-wolf. The wolf salute is also said to have several levels of meaning: the outstretched fingers therefore represent Turkey and Islam. The ring formed by the thumb, middle and ring fingers represents the world.

Right-wing extremism is also widespread among Turkish young people – Erdogan courts the ultranationalists

“There is a revival of right-wing extremism, which can be observed worldwide,” said the political scientist. This also applies to Turkish young people in Germany. “For many, this is certainly related to a search for identity.” Some have experienced discrimination in their lives and see themselves as losers in modernization. “The clubs tell them: Here with us you can be a proud Turk, we will be happy to take you in.”

Anti-Semitism is firmly part of the Gray Wolves canon

In Turkey, right-wing extremists are becoming the head of state Recep Tayyip Erdogan courted. The wolves' house party right-wing extremist MHP, is now closely aligned with Erdogan's AKP connected. Both parties have become increasingly closer, explains Bozay: “The AKP has become significantly more nationalistic in recent years, while the MHP has increasingly Islamist traits.” The young Gray Wolves are making more and more propaganda online for their nationalist-Islamist cause, which is also inspiring from the Middle East conflict. “Anti-Zionism is widespread in Turkey. And anti-Semitism is firmly part of the group’s canon.”

But it doesn't always stop at propaganda. Wolves were already responsible for acts of violence in the 1970s. This could happen again, says extremism expert Hans Jakob Schindler. “If there were a dispute between Germany and Turkey under Erdogan, it would be conceivable that they would take action. They are already intimidating Erdogan critics and members are committing violence against minorities such as Kurds.” There are also indications that the group is involved in criminal activities such as drug trafficking and arms trafficking.

Conflicts on the streets feared: “There will be a worsening of the conflicts”

Kemal Bozay also fears that there could be clashes on the streets with Kurds and Kurdish-Lebanese families living here: “There will be an escalation of the conflicts, also because conflicts from the country of origin are carried to Germany.” The Office for the Protection of the Constitution also says, The Ülkücü movement's tendency to violence “endangers internal security in Germany”.

The associations surrounding the movement are not banned, unlike in France. The wolf salute is also permitted; it was recently banned in Austria. “I think it is right that Austria has taken legal action. That would also be an important measure for Germany,” says Bozay. “However, that would be very time-consuming, because the umbrella organizations are divided into over 300 clubs.” Terror expert Hans-Jakob Schindler sees another point: “A ban would cause diplomatic difficulties because Erdogan supports the movement.”