Haas: from dreams to nightmares

From the joy of conquering the front row in qualifying to the penalty of three places on the grid, up to the double placement outside the points zone and the overtaking suffered by Alfa Romeo in the constructors’ standings: the Canadian Grand Prix it could have been the ideal occasion for an important result at home Haas, but for the American team all the most ambitious goals have turned into an authentic sporting nightmare. While Hulkenberg didn’t go beyond that fifteenth positioneven worse it went to Kevin MagnussenAlone 17th.

Fortune turning away

As if that weren’t enough, Haas also had a certain bad luck with both drivers, for different circumstances: the German, who from the 2nd time in qualifying then found himself 5th, replaced the medium tires with the hard ones shortly before the regime of Safety Car for the impact against Russell’s barriers. An episode that pushed the German to the bottom of the group, as demonstrated by the final result. Adversities that were not lacking even for Magnussen: forced to take the escape route at the end of the last lap in order not to collide with Perez, the Dane then managed to recover positions, even entering the top-10, at least until the 36th lap: entering turn 3, the Haas driver was impressed by Nyck De Vries, with the two who ended up in the escape route. However, the maneuvers to get back on the track cost both of them over a minute of time, with the episode which translated into a 17th place finish.

Tire crisis again

Magnussen’s comment on the race was very brief, with number 20 focusing once again on the difficulties of Haas in managing tire wear: “We just needed the pace to get where we wanted – he has declared – And we struggled with the tires again, at least more than the others, so it was a tough race. I think that on the flying lap we have excellent pace, we have shown it several times this season, but we have to work hard to try and maintain this strength on Sunday as well”.

Hülkenberg without brakes

Great disappointment also in the words of Nico Hülkenberg, out of the points after a qualifying that had given good hopes: “Today it was a one way street in the wrong direction – He admitted – in a way we expected it, but of course we always hope that the result is better than the one obtained in the previous event. This confirms once again that we have a lot of work to do on long-term pace and consistency, because this is really a problem for our Sunday.”