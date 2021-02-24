Rida Saleem (Dubai)

Ayman Al-Ramadi, the coach of the Ajman team, said that his team’s preparations to face Bani Yas on Friday in the 18th round of the Arab Gulf League are normal, through daily training, and he continued: We hope that “orange” will return to its normal condition, because the team in recent matches was not in the expected condition. We strive to restore the team to its strength and achieve a positive result.

Al-Ramadi added: The team is on the verge of important matches, and we have 9 games in which we have to work to correct the situation to collect the largest number of points, so we deal with the upcoming matches in a way of searching for points to reach our goal in the end.

He explained that the current team lineup is better than the first round, and performs better in matches, but the results are not successful at all, pointing out that the Gambian Abu Bakr Trawley is one of the good players, but like all players it is going through a stage of decline, and we hope that it will regain its level in the coming period, especially The team needs its efforts and the efforts of all players.