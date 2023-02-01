By the speeches of the two highest authorities of professional soccer in MexicoYon de Luisa (FMF) and Mikel Arreola (Liga MX), we cannot complain, but it became clear that no fundamental changes are in sight for this sport to hit the mark in a short time.

Therefore, we can already anticipate that it will be very difficult for the 2026 World Cup, our Mexican team, which despite the fact that it will be one of the three host venues, can be among the first eight.

Indeed, because in the appearance of both directors to talk about the failure of the tricolor in the past and the changes that are coming for Mexican soccer, there was no talk of a solid project between now and what is missing for the next World Cup tournament.

Among the positive movements revealed by the managers, we can mention the one that next season the repechage will be eliminated and a larger budget will be allocated for the new talents that work in the basic forces.

Of the announcements of little importance, we have that a champion title and a cash prize will be given to whoever adds the most points in the two tournaments and that the number of foreigners on the field will be reduced to seven.

The appointment of the new technical director is still pending, but whoever is the nominee, be it a Mexican or foreigners, we doubt that he can put together a powerful selection, since he lacks the raw material: High quality players.

And the real change for him mexican soccer It will happen when our country is capable of exporting young, high-quality players, such as the recent case of Argentine Enzo Fernández, the rookie at the Qatar World Cup and who has just been signed by Chelsea from the Premier league for 121 million euros. This young man, all by himself, is worth more than all the Mexicans who are currently playing in Europe. That is what Mexican fut lacks, so that one day he can aspire to be world champion.

ONE MORE. The Dorados de Culiacán continue without being able to win this season of the Expansion League, after falling into their own fishbowl against the Pumas Tabasco 2 goals against 1.

The bad step that the locals take, we must take it as something normal, since at the coach Rafael Garcia They left him a squad not with a view to being a champion, but so that he could train his pupils.

Therefore, the few fans who continue to go to the stadium of The big fish, they should get used to negative markers. That is the strict truth of a team that once became great and today is a caricature, due to its owner’s own disinterest.

REFLECTION: It will never be too late to embark on a new course, live a new story and realize a new dream.

