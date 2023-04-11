within the irreparable and irreplaceable losses that have been lived in the few months that go from 2023 is added that of a truly invaluable person in the life of the Mexican actor, singer and conductor Gustavo Cárdenas Ávila, better known in the middle of the show as Jan.

He is also a speaker from Guanajuato, popular in the 90s and 2000s for his multiple roles in soap operas such as dreamers, DKDA: Dreams of Youth, Ruby, my beloved girl and distilling loverevealed on the night of Monday, April 10, 2023, the sensitive death of his lord father, Don Gustavo Cardenas.

The singer of songs like Chiara and I love you spread through their social profiles a Photography next to his father and added a brief, but significant message to publicly announce the departure of Don Gustavo.

I will miss you the rest of my life. I show you off to the best dad in the world who left today. All my love and thanks always. I love you dad,” Jan wrote.

The publication released late Monday night shows a father and son embracing and smiling in a selfie that they took at a meeting or encounter they had in life.

Regrettable! Jan announces the death of her father / Photo: Instagram @janmexico

Jan quickly began to receive condolences and messages support from well-known members of the Mexican artistic union such as Alexandra Rosaldo, Jacqueline Bracamontes, Erik Hayser, José Ron, Fernanda Castillo, Adrián Uribe, Andrea Legarreta, Sherlyn, Tatiana, Sheila Tadeo, Tania Rincón, Anette Cuburu, Odalys Ramírez, Sebastián Ruli, among many others.

I’m so sorry, I hug you tightly, dearest Janito”, “friend, I hug you with lots of love. God with you. Blessings. Your daddy will always live in you”, “My friend, my deepest condolences, a big hug for you and your family”, are some of the reactions written by personalities such as Alessandra Rosaldo, Andrea Legarreta and Tatiana.

Regarding the death of Jan’s father, the famous has not publicly shared details about the reasons for death, nor the funeral services of his father. It should be remembered that Jan is originally from Celaya, Guanajuato, so it is unknown so far if the funeral services will be related to that city.

It is also important to mention that the singer, actor and host Jan has regularly kept his parents’ lives private, and does not share as many details about aspects of his relatives, out of respect for their privacy.