For the first timescientists have observed gravity waves in Jupiter’s atmosphere using the James Webb Space Telescope. These waves, which are different from gravitational waves, were detected by a research team led by Henrik Melin of the University of Leicester and the results have been published in Nature Astronomy.

What are gravitational waves?

The gravity waves are disturbances that propagate in the planet’s atmosphere, similar to those that can be seen in the Earth’s oceans. These waves are caused by violent phenomena such as storms, including the famous Great Red Spot of Jupiter. The discovery was made possible thanks to detailed images provided by the Webb telescope, which, being in space, is not subject to interference from the Earth’s atmosphere.

Henrik Melin he commented enthusiastically that “Jupiter never ceases to amaze”. The irregularities observed in the atmosphere of the most great planet in our Solar System offer valuable new information. In fact, these gravity waves are an indicator of the internal dynamics of Jupiter, which is surrounded by a very dense and complex atmosphere.

The analyzed images were captured around the Great Red Spota huge storm that has been raging for centuries with winds that reach almost 700 kilometers per hour. Until now, it was thought that there were no were particular phenomena to observe in this area. However, the clear view of the telescope Webb revealed previously invisible details, showing the presence of these gravitational waves.

This discovery represents a step forward significant in understanding Jupiter’s atmosphere. Gravity waves act as signals that can reveal information about the layers deepest and most invisible on the planet, similar to how an ultrasound allows you to see inside the human body.

