Gravity Rush could finally return, either with a third installment or with the entire series on PC, or at least that’s how the Director hopes.

For those unfamiliar with him, Keiichiro Toyama is the Game Director and founder of the newborn Bokeh Game Studio. On the occasion of the 10th anniversary of Gravity Rushafter thanking the fans for their continued support for this decade, he let slip something regarding a possible sequel and a possible porting to PC of both chapters of the series.

Here are his words:

A new game of Gravity Rush? Personally I’d love to work on it, but even if we didn’t make a video game but something else, I’d still be grateful if Sony decided to get me involved. Gravity Rush it’s a very unique game, I don’t think it can be considered as a great IP, but I’m very happy with the way it has been received by the fans. We are now working on something different, but I wouldn’t mind being able to go back to work on similar projects in the future.

It’s February 9 in Japan, so that means it’s been exactly 10 years since Gravity Rush first launched on the PS Vita! To celebrate the occasion, we have a new interview with @K_Toyama to share with you!https://t.co/GEoqZO9G3Y#gravityrush # gravityrush10th # GRAVITYDAZE_10th – Gravity Rush Central (@GravRushCentral) February 8, 2022

Toyama basically passed the ball into Sony’s hands, which on balance remains the owner of the IP. In addition, the director also spoke quickly on a possible porting to PC from Gravity Rush And Gravity Rush 2here are his words:

I think it would be a great idea to allow more users to experience the game. I would also be delighted to see Gravity Rush 2 at 60fps.

We are confident that longtime fans would be looking forward to a Gravity Rush 3just as we are sure that the saga would also find great appreciation from PC users.

Unfortunately these are the only information we have on a possible third installment of Gravity Rush, so we'll see how things evolve.