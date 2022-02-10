This week, the series Gravity Rush from Sony Interactive Entertainment celebrates his 10th birthday. To the then responsible game director Keiichiro Toyama he was asked what his wishes were for the future of the franchise.

Toyama pointed out when asked that the two Gravity Rush adventures should be released for PC according to him. On the one hand, the target group of the series could be expanded in this way. Additionally, Gravity Rush and Gravity Rush 2 may receive technical improvements as part of the PC re-editions. “I think it would be a good thing to launch the game to multiple users“Toyama said.”It would also be wonderful if Gravity Rush 2 ran at 60 fps“.

When asked about a possible new chapter, Toyama added: “As a start-up, there are a number of things to consider, but personally I’d obviously like to do that. Even if it wasn’t a new game, I would be grateful if there was an opportunity for me to get involved in something similarIt is worth noting that in 2020 Toyama has decided to leave Sony Interactive Entertainment and to found its own studio Bokeh Game Studios.

Toyama is currently working on the horror adventure Slitterhead which does not yet have a release date. The first Gravity Rush was originally launched for PlayStation Vita in 2012. A technically revised remastered version of the offbeat PlayStation 4 adventure followed in 2015, before a classic successor in the form of Gravity Rush 2 saw the light in 2017.

Source: VGC