Gravity Rush It is one of the most interesting series on PlayStation. Originally a PS Vita exclusive, this installment eventually made its way to the PlayStation 4, and even enjoyed a sequel. Now, A new rumor has indicated that Gravity Rush 2 will have a remastering that will be available on PlayStation 5 and PC.

According to information leaked by a supposed tester, Gravity Rush 2 Remastered is already in development, with an announcement planned for May of this year, followed by a launch on PlayStation 5 in late summer 2024. Along with this, it has been mentioned that a PC version would also be available at some point this year.

At the moment, there is no type of official information that can support this statement. However, in a year where PlayStation has no AAA releases planned, the idea of ​​seeing this type of work does not sound so far-fetched. Let us remember that the original Gravity Rush is now available on PlayStation 4, and can even be found on PlayStation Plus, although only in the most expensive subscription.

On related topics, the director of the series wants to make a new game. Likewise, here you can see the new look at the Gravity Rush movie.

Editor's Note:

Gravity Rush is a fantastic series, full of interesting ideas and a spectacular visual style. It's a shame that this property has been forgotten, so I hope this rumor becomes a reality in the future.

Via: Wccftech