A 41 -year -old has been seriously hospitalized after catch fire to bonzo near a gas station located on Santiago Ramón y Cajal Avenue, in Malaga Capital, in what would be a suicide attempt, according to national police sources.

From emergency 112 Andalusia They need that the witnesses of the event alerted the authorities around 13.35 on this Saturday, when they witnessed that a 41 -year -old man HE He had set fire intentionally next to a gas station in the garden city area of ​​the capital of Malaga.

After the warning of the alerters, 112 activated convenient operations of health services, firefighters and national police; The latter, according to Emergencies Andalusia, tried to revive the injured.

Due to its state, Emergencies 112 has explained that it was urgently transferred by helicopter to the Antequera hospital and, later, he was referred to the burning unit of the Virgen del Rocío Hospital in Seville, on the occasion of the severity of his burns.