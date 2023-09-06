Gravity Game Arise announced the list of games that will be featured at Tokyo Game Show 2023. These include hitherto unannounced titles such as Snow Bros. Special 2, sequel to the title that also came to us on Nintendo Switch and PC, but currently only announced for the second platform. Below is the complete list.

Aeruta (PC)

(PC) Alterium Shift (PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, Switch PC)

(PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, Switch PC) ALTF42 (PC)

(PC) FINAL KNIGHT (PC)

(PC) Generation Zombies (iOS, Android)

(iOS, Android) KAMIBAKO: Mythology of Cube (PS5, PS4, Switch, PC)

(PS5, PS4, Switch, PC) Little Gods of the Abyss (PC)

(PC) LAZYNESS (PC)

(PC) River Tails: Stronger Together (Switches, PCs)

(Switches, PCs) Snow Bros. 2 Special (PC)

(PC) PSYCHODEMIC TOKYO (PS5, PS4, Switch, PC)

(PS5, PS4, Switch, PC) Twilight Monk (Switches, PCs)

(Switches, PCs) Wetory (Switches, PCs)

Source: Gravity Game Arise Street Gematsu