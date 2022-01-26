On the sidelines of the Federal Council, the president of the FIGC Gabriele Gravina took stock of the various situations in Italian football. “The summoning of Balotelli? He started with me in U21. I have always had a good relationship with him on a human level. On a technical level, I have great confidence in what Mancini is doing. I can only share his choices, like those made on the many young people “, explained Gravina who also confirmed Italy’s candidacy for the 2028 European Championship.” The decisive step is in March – says the No. 1 FIGC – , before the Uefa Executive on 20 March we will present our candidacy, which is also open to 2032. We will evaluate one of the two options. We will do it in a serious and thoughtful way also because there is a great ferment of infrastructure renewal. I am thinking, for example, of Florence, Cagliari, Bologna and Bari ”.