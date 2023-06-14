“The so-called ‘Reggina case’ was possible because the laws of the State are not consistent with the more stringent regulatory framework of the Federcalcio”. Thus the president of the FIGC, Gabriele Gravina – speaking on the sidelines of the meeting with the delegation of the Under 20 national team returning from the World Cup in Argentina – comments on the news of the approval of the debt restructuring plan by the bankruptcy court of Reggio Calabria.

gravina doesn’t fit

“On the subject it is good to clarify – continued Gravina – it is not possible to rightly ask for compliance with the rules and the centrality of Covisoc, but at the same time abolish article 12 in the implementing decree of the sport reform which recognizes the roles and powers of the same commission that verifies compliance with the economic and financial requirements of professional clubs. The FIGC justice bodies have applied the rules in defense of fair competition and in fact have sanctioned those who, despite a law that allowed them to do so, have failed to pay the amount envisaged by federal rules”. “I asked Minister Abodi – concluded the president of the Federation – to act promptly to prevent the laws of the State from frustrating the efforts of the FIGC to defend the competitive balance of the football system”.