ISERLOHN. A night of reflections and, upon awakening, Luciano Spalletti finds himself still inside the National team. The night of reflection involved the FIGC president Gabriele Gravina, the Italian coach with his staff and the entire team and, naturally, the head of the Buffon delegation: the horizon, which today was very dark, needed to be brightened. «Spalletti – says the federal number one Gravina – enjoys our trust, he was chosen to work on a multi-year project, it would make no sense to stay here discussing a technical commissioner after only eight months. We feel all the responsibility for how we came out of the European Championships, work is the only way I know to get back on our feet…”.

So no one resigns. And no one ever thought about it. «Legitimate and constructive criticisms must be taken into consideration, but not the senseless ones that ask for my resignation at a time of closing my mandate: we must be clear, the idea that someone can claim to govern our world from the outside does not exist within a federal governance, this applies to politics and to all those who from the outside push in this direction…». Translated: we will vote in March 2025, whoever has the strength to aim for the top of the Football Federation should apply. Will Gravina do it again? “I – he underlines – always think about the system and this is the moment to reflect on the European Championships and on how to get back on track. I don’t think about my future”. Nobody resigns, therefore: ball to France, first appointment after Switzerland in the Nations League.

Spalletti’s version

The night passed sleepless, first spent in confrontation with the team at the Vier Jahreszeiten hotel, then filled with thoughts in solitude. But it wasn’t the most complicated: sometimes even the victories were complicated to manage, I spent many nights thinking about football out of love and passion. In these days I have made many friends…. Then comes the phone call from Matilde (her daughter, ed.) who tells me I love you and overcomes everything.”

The coach defends the good things about his career, but admits: «We took an unacceptable step backwards and I have the responsibilities, But going back is a game that is not mine: in my life I have always been careful about what to do next”. And in fact, even summing up the sad Italian European Championship that sees us at home already in the eighth finals, swept away by Switzerland, he looks ahead: “From what we have seen, clearly, I did something wrong: I tried to rejuvenate the team a bit, as the rest will be done even more».



On the bench for ten months, he was unable to make an impact: «You haven’t seen Spalletti at his best, otherwise I would have different conversations. I was told that he had raised his tone too much, that he had made use of myths to follow, but this is my life: we always need examples to follow, otherwise what would our path be? With the Berlin match we are at zero, we start again from there. And with a rejuvenated line, even more so. I think I know what is needed, I want to create the group from the bottom with new energy.”

On the relationship with the team, no shadow: «Did we not understand each other? We had a daily discussion and I did not notice any particular critical issues. I was on top because I tried to do my job 100%, I thought it was right not to let anything pass». Finally, closing on the choices: «It’s difficult to find players like Chiellini and Bonucci. But here at the European Championship we saw that by giving players like Calafiori the chance you can also find quality. We must believe that there is potential that comes through play.”





World Cup 2026 or disaster

“There is the awareness that we cannot miss the appointment with the next World Cup – admits Gravina -. Then we always have to deal with reality, none of us is able to guarantee results if not through commitment. Since 2018, the Federation’s choice on youth teams has always been to always finance all the basic activity. We need to broaden the selectable basein 60 days we approach the Nations League which has great importance in terms of rankings”. It won’t be easy but there are no alternatives: «These are the players we have, we are a little further away from the objectives we had set ourselves but we cannot give up. We need to raise awareness as best we can and bring out the best in these kids. We know that it would be an unimaginable disaster not to qualify for the third time in a row.”