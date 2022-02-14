The FIGC president on Radio Anch’io Sport: “We are working with the League to give Mancini a few more days to prepare for the world play-offs”

No to clashes with the League, liquidity index, 100% capacity as soon as possible and, above all, the shift of the championship day on March 20 to allow the national team to better prepare the world play-offs. These are the hot topics of the speech by the president of the Football Federation Gabriele Gravina on Radio Anch’io Sport, broadcast by Rai Radio1. “I am sorry because the political dynamics of these days are confused with the qualification of the national team – explains Gravina -. We must qualify, we have the conditions to be able to do so even if we have complicated our lives by ourselves by missing two important penalties. Now we have two important penalties. dry games to win but Italy has shown that when the time comes it knows how to react in a great way.We hope that the League can give Mancini a few more days, we are working on it, also because in those days there are also the cups. On the work linked to the national team we go on, with the awareness that our football still needs to remove so much rust and those cobwebs that had accumulated over the years “. See also Razgatlioglu brakes: "Never dreamed of MotoGP: I'm too old!"

Relationships – Regarding the delicate relationship between the FIGC and the Lega, the number one of the Italian Football Federation specifies that “the vast majority want to move forward, they want reforms, while others are because of inaction and conservatism as in the case of timeshare. We have acted with respect on the guiding principles, we tried to discuss before bringing the new rules to the meeting of last November 25, looking for a solution so as not to implode the fragile balance of the Serie A League. But we also acted with determination, because the principle of democracy, respect for the majority and overcoming the blocking minorities is the first obligatory step for the development of our top football. I hope and hope there is an attitude more respectful of the role of our federation: no one can offend the dignity of the FIGC “.

Liquidity index – Regarding the rules of engagement, Gravina announces news: “We are thinking of inserting the liquidity index as a criterion for admission to the championships. And then we want to insert two other indicators: the parameter on debt and the ratio between revenues and extended labor costs. It means putting management costs under control “. Gravina hopes to have 100% capacity in the stadiums already at the end of the month, while on the “TV stew” of the matches the federal president invites reflection: “I understand the needs of televisions, but the ratings are not good. A check. should be done “. See also Valencia finished the match against Atlético with a team of 23.5 years on average

