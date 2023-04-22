The FIGC president, Gabriele Gravina, pardons Romelu Lukaku and cancels the disqualification handed down to the Inter striker, who is therefore available again for the second leg of the Coppa Italia semi-final scheduled for Wednesday in Milan against Juventus.

The number 1 of the FIGC, “believing that the principle of the fight against all forms of racism constitutes one of the founding principles of the sporting system, in its international and national dimension”, grants “exceptionally and extraordinary pardons in relation to disqualification” .

Lukaku was sent off for a second yellow card in the first leg which finished 1-1. The Belgian centre-forward received his first yellow card for a very bad foul against Federico Gatti. In the end of the match, Lukaku converted the 1-1 penalty and exulted in front of the black and white curve by putting a finger in front of his mouth. Videos have been published on social networks that have documented racist insults addressed to the Nerazzurri footballer. The sporting judge initially decreed the closure of the lower ring of the Juventus south curve. Juventus, which has actively collaborated to identify those responsible for the insults, presented an appeal which was accepted: the curve will be open on Sunday 23 April for the home championship match against Napoli.

Inter have filed an appeal against the disqualification imposed on Lukaku by the sports judge. The FIGC Court of Appeal did not accept Inter’s appeal: “The FIGC National Court of Appeal today confirmed the disqualification of Romelu Lukaku, who will therefore not be able to participate in the semi-final of the Coppa Italia Frecciarossa next Wednesday. FC Internazionale Milano feels it has to renew its closeness and support to its player and expresses its great regret in acknowledging that the victim has become the only culprit”, the position that Inter expressed in a statement.

Today, in an almost unprecedented act, the FIGC president canceled the player’s disqualification.