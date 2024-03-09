The papers of the Gravina affair between deposits and ancient books

Many books, including the texts of Dionigi D'Alicarnassus from 1480 and the Theatrum humanae vitae from 1604. As Repubblica describes them, which reports on new details of the investigation into Gabriele Gravina, they are “nine volumes «bound in five volumes, in full contemporary parchment with nerves on the spine», «a sort of treatise on sport within of the Theatrum”. As the newspaper explains regarding the affair of the FIGC president, the file appears to have “born from unauthorized activity by Pasquale Striano”, the protagonist of the dossier case.

According to Corriere della Sera, there would be around fifty rows at the center of attention. The hypothesis, claims the Via Solferino newspaper “is that Gravina obtained payments in the form of purchase options for his collection of ancient books (and used them to pay for the house of his partner's daughter) in exchange for the assignment of the tender for the development of the thematic channel of the Lega Pro of which he was president in 2018”.

The Rome prosecutors questioned Gravina who produced the necessary documentation to respond to that dossier and now he claims to “know the instigators”. As Repubblica always explains, “among those papers that arrived in Rome there are the contracts for the television rights of the Lega Pro, the bank transfers sent by the president to purchase an apartmentthe emails and also the negotiations on a book sale with a deposit on the daughter's account”. For the lawyers the money came returned.