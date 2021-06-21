The fact that only five Italian players knelt during yesterday’s match against Wales at Euro 2020 has caused a lot of controversy, thus adhering to the symbolic gesture of protest against racism by Black Lives Matter. The FIGC president Gabriele Gravina spoke on the matter: “Maximum respect for all forms of demonstration against racial discrimination. We do not impose anything, we will let our children free ”.

“Anyone who knows the FIGC – added Gravina at the closing press conference of Casa Azzurri – knows that we carry out all activities against all forms of racism. This cannot be the result of imposition, everyone assumes his convictions through his more or less tangible sensitivities. We had talked to the boys about it, we knew Wales would do it and it was foreseen in the pre-match protocol. The boys were free, some knelt down and others applauded like the fans ”.

Gravina then spoke more generally of this Italy that is making the fans fall in love. “This national team is a gift for Italy after several months of suffering. It is the Italy we dreamed of ”. Mancini’s blues, after obtaining first place in their group, will return to the field on Saturday in London for the round of 16, the first knockout match.