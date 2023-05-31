“Gravina changes drug dealer”, the president of Ternana, Stefano Bandecchi specifies: “I didn’t want to offend him, I renew my esteem”

The president of Ternana and mayor of Terni, Stefano Bandecchi, after Juventus’ plea bargain on the salary maneuver, on the microphones of TvPlay, had criticized the president of the FIGC, Gabriele Gravina: “With all due respect to Gravina, I think he should change drug dealer, he said something very serious for a man in a position like yours. He was wrong, what he said has neither head nor tail, maybe he meant something different. There is no one who can be considered above the law, because otherwise I’m sorry tomorrow I’m going to rob a bank and with that money I’ll solve my problems. The world of football must align itself more with everyday problems. I love the Reggina fans, but Chievo had a similar situation and was made to go out of business. I continue to understand the world of football little, Juventus has incredible debts like Milan and Inter, it’s a world that makes players and coaches live very well, but then massacres the presidents. Talk to Gravina? There are always discussions, Serie A takes a lot more money than us and there are incredible discussions between A and B, in B we have incredible expenses and in fact whoever goes up to A shortly after comes down, there isn’t much dialogue today “.

The FIGC prosecutor has therefore decided to open an investigation into the patron of Ternana, with the number one of the Federcalcio Gravina who is reportedly considering whether or not to ask for authorization to sue him.

Then Stefano Bandecchi apologized by explaining his words. On the Ternana website he published a note. «With regard to the audiovisual intervention of 30 May 2023 on TVPlay, pursuant to and for the effects of the Law on the press, I intend to specify never having intended to offend the Federal President Dr. Gabriele Gravina, at the same time renewing my total esteem for the work of the Federal President always supported also in institutional offices and assemblies. The undersigned actually responded to a statement by a journalist who attributed to the Federal President’s words on the Juventus plea agreement before the Federal Court a meaning for which it was more important to safeguard an economic asset rather than the regulations in the specific matter. I did not agree with this affirmation and I specified later in the speech that “if those were actually the words pronounced by President Gravina”, the latter would have expressed a basic concept badly, since it is not possible to put the interest of a single subject before the justice that must be fair and equal for all”.

Subscribe to the newsletter

