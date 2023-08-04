The federal president and the goal of having Gigi on the blue staff: “It also depends on him, we’re at an advanced stage. Saudi Arabia? Fifa has to think about it”

Lights and shadows at the 13th edition of ReportCalcio, the annual report on Italian and international football developed by the FIGC Study Center, in collaboration with Arel (Research and Legislation Agency) and PwC Italia, presented on Sky Sport 24. The speaker was the president of the FIGC, Gabriele Gravina. A report which shows “the extraordinary potential of the world of football as a whole, which represents the first factor of development in the sporting arena and one of the most important from a social point of view in our country. From an economic point of view, however, it is the need to bring the system back into balance is evident, putting costs under control and allocating resources for investments in nurseries and infrastructure”.

buffoon icon — Gravina then also addressed other issues, starting with Buffon's possible future on the national team staff: "It's no use hiding, we're working on it. Gigi Buffon is our goal, we'll try to achieve it, it doesn't just depend on us. It was very difficult to convince Vialli, after several months we managed to have one of the most beautiful people football has ever had Gigi is certainly not Gianluca's clone, he has other characteristics but he is an icon of world football and I think his natural planning is that of working in our national team. We will do everything to bring him on board, it will also depend on him, we are talking about it. We are in a rather advanced stage". Then, a passage on the expansion of Arab football: "We are in the area of ​​competence of Fifa and I think it is right that it begins to identify a method for a whole series of interventions that no longer respond to the logic of the market, but to the logic of support and support through the use of state funds, a state which, among other things, has the availability of finance. This evidently generates an alteration. Today we still have time to partially remedy, but we must run for cover otherwise we will run the risk to have an absolute imbalance towards some countries with deflagration after 2030 with the return of these samples".

need — Then, a reflection on the stadiums: "We cannot follow the logic of building or building stadiums only with a view to a major event. We have built 4 or 5 stadiums in the last 10 years, Turkey has built 41. I believe the agreement with Turkey is important from a cultural point of view, it places us in a developing area with great power, not neglecting the need to have modern structures". Finally, the speech related to registrations for the championships: "I am convinced that the result linked to sporting competitions must be enforced. No more readmissions and repechages that alter the value of sporting competition. In June we saw a team celebrating the championship win, another that recedes with the fans who have carried out devastation activities in the stadium and today we find an inverted situation. It is no longer acceptable. We must anticipate the pre-registration to April 30, an anticipation that will allow us to give effect to that rule which, thanks to a decree law, allows us within 30 days the possibility of having a final judgment also by the Council of State".