Your grandmother may cross herself when she comes across such a sight: an individual recording himself with his cell phone next to the graves of his loved ones. Gone are the times when the mention of the cemetery caused shivers. Also left behind were those teenage horror movie settings in which the cemetery next to the school was the culprit of their nightmares. There are no longer prohibited zones for assets on the internet.

He hashtag #gravetok on TikTok (from the word grave, grave in English) accumulates millions of views. Under this umbrella we can find all kinds of content: repair and cleaning of tombstones, narration of the personal and family history of the deceased in question or cooking from beyond the grave. The latter is the merit of Rosie Grant, whose posts went viral by sharing recipes from food enthusiasts who are no longer with us. She was doing an internship in a cemetery in Washington DC. “I started on TikTok and had to choose a topic to post about, so I chose #gravetok and talked about how we remember people. I featured different graves as I learned about the funeral industry. I then saw the grave of Naomi Odessa Miller Dawson, a woman buried in Brooklyn. She had a cookie recipe. spritz on his tombstone and I was curious. I tried it and posted it on TikTok. Then I found out that she wasn’t the only one who had left a recipe on her tombstone. People started contacting me with photos of their family graves with a recipe,” she relates.

The seriousness and delicacy of the matter is what has been in question for many. “The interest in cemeteries and death is universal and timeless. They have always been an environment exorcised and squeezed by cultural production, sometimes exoticizing them, sometimes as a vehicle to express problems, threats or anguish, many others only as a mysterious scenario,” explains Albert Lloreta, founder of Bonobo Films and analyst of digital culture issues. “In the digital creator industry, which is based on turning the entire human experience into points of attention on entertainment platforms, death and cemeteries have a similar value. Gravetok is nothing more than the successful hybrid between satisfying cleaning videos and the emotional and nostalgic environment of cemeteries,” she opines.

Therefore, one might wonder if this helps in any way to deal with trauma. “I really appreciate people’s willingness to share stories about those they have lost and how they reconnect with their memory through food. Maybe they cook their mother or father’s favorite recipe on the anniversary of their death or on their birthday, and that recipe helps keep their memory alive,” says Grant.

For Lloreta, one thing does not take away the other: “It is frivolous because the real engine is actually a matter of interest, but at the same time it has undeniable creative value. Emphasizing this dichotomy between honesty and return in visits, that is, success in networks (which in the end is nothing more than playing what TikTok proposes), is the most interesting way to understand and navigate the cultural phenomena of digital creative industry.

Perhaps now you want to think about what your definitive recipe is, the one that you would be able to engrave in stone for posterity. Rosie Grant is clear: “My recipe for linguine with clams – one of my favorites to serve at dinner parties, and the instructions are simple enough to fit into an inscription.”

