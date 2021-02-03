Thomas Gravesen, the Dane who signed to fill the gap in Madrid’s defensive midfielder in 2005, after the departure of Makéléle, has left today a video in which he comments, among other things, the debut of Jonathan Woodgate, an English defender with whom he coincided with the white team. The British central, who was injured a year before debuting with the merengue shirt, He had one of the most extravagant beginnings that are remembered in the Chamartín club. Gravesen, who also suffered an unfortunate step for Madrid, dHe staked the support that the two gave each other in one of the worst moments of their careers:

“My memories of being in Madrid were that I made a great friend. It was Jonathan Woodgate. I had a great time with him. He was a great person. A great character. At first he was injured. He always helped me when I was on the bench. I had a lot of yellows, I was always complaining. Making excuses. He warned me that I had to be more disciplined. He always understood me. The trainers were very different from those in England. Against Athletic he was sent off at home for a double yellow. I couldn’t believe he was the one who was being kicked out, “said the Dane.

After retiring from football in 2008, ‘The Ogre’ Gravesen became world news by unveiling which earned 110 million euros in investments in the United States, lived like a millionaire in Las Vegas (neighbor of Andre Agassi, Steffi Graf and Nicolas Cage) … and then lost 61 million playing poker. His friend Woodgate, on the other hand, he has continued to be linked to the world of football. Until last year he was the head coach of Middlesbrough, second English, but he was fired after failing to get promotion to the Premier League.