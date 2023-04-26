Home page politics

More than 200 fresh graves of soldiers have been found in the Siberian city of Novosibirsk. Russian media have researched who the dead are.

Novosibirsk/Moscow – There are only a few reliable figures on how many people are currently dying in Ukraine. According to Ukraine, there are several hundred Russian fighters every day, while Russia has reported thousands of dead Ukrainian soldiers since the beginning of the war and significantly fewer of its own people. Reliable information is not even available if you follow the Russian media, which base their statistics on the officially reported casualties. The latter is probably also due to the fact that numerous people in Russia currently do not even seem to know that their relatives died in the war.

Reports of this type are particularly common recently when there is talk of dead Wagner mercenaries, as reported by the newspaper critical of the government The Moscow Times and refers to a report in a local Siberian newspaper that once again found more than 200 new soldiers’ graves in a cemetery in Siberian Novosibirsk.

Numerous graves of Wagner mercenaries are currently appearing in many Russian cities. Not everyone’s relatives know that they fell at all. (symbolic photo) © Celestino Arce Lavin/imago-images.de

Ukraine War: Hundreds of new graves of Wagner mercenaries in Siberia bear witness to casualties

While in other cases the buried soldiers often came from other regions in Russia, many of the dead identified on the graves this time were actually from the Novosibirsk and Krasnoyarsk regions of Siberia, as well as neighboring regions, according to the report. In the official lists of names of fallen soldiers, many names are from the grave inscriptions according to information from the local portal Tayga.info so far not been found.

According to the report, some of the personal data belonged to men who were serving long prison sentences for serious crimes. Loud Moscow Times For example, independent Russian media recently reported that around 17,000 prisoners “disappeared” in Russian penal colonies in 2022, who had lured Prigozhin and his people straight into the war with the promise of freedom from prison.

Dead Wagner mercenaries in the Ukraine war: the survivors make allegations

The grave insignia of the mercenary troupe of the Russian businessman Yevgeny Progoschin, who has been accused for months of having sent fighters in droves in the battle for Bakhmut, reveal that they, like the majority of the dead, were actually Wagner mercenaries who died sacrifice. The dates of death on the new graves range from the end of 2022 to the beginning of 2023 and thus to the time when the battle for Bakhmut had already begun.

According to Prigozhin, who had himself filmed in a cemetery in early April, it is true that the military cemeteries are currently growing. The Wagner boss commented on the cynical statement that “those who fight die sometimes” and that’s how life “works”.

In many cases, however, what does not seem to work is the promised payments for surviving dependents. In earlier newspaper reports, the billionaire Wagner boss had been accused of deliberately not informing the families about the death of relatives and of letting corpses disappear so that neither pay nor insurance sums had to be paid out. (saka)