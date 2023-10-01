It comes back to show itself Graventhe first-person shooter considered somewhat of a spiritual successor to Hexen, with a trailer announcing the release date from the definitive version and leaving early accessset for January 23, 2024.

Graven will therefore arrive in the definitive version on January 23, 2024 on PC, but there is still no precise information on the release date of the console versions, which were announced previously.

Evidently, the Slipgate Ironworks team gave priority to the PC version, but we can expect the others shortly after the release of the full edition on Windows.