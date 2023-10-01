It comes back to show itself Graventhe first-person shooter considered somewhat of a spiritual successor to Hexen, with a trailer announcing the release date from the definitive version and leaving early accessset for January 23, 2024.
Graven will therefore arrive in the definitive version on January 23, 2024 on PC, but there is still no precise information on the release date of the console versions, which were announced previously.
Evidently, the Slipgate Ironworks team gave priority to the PC version, but we can expect the others shortly after the release of the full edition on Windows.
An FPS with puzzles
Published by 3D Realms, Graven clearly refers to the typical style of the 1997 cult, Hexen, which in turn mixed fantasy characteristics with the classic first-person shooter in a rather peculiar way.
Some particularly original elements for Graven derive from its hybrid structure, which also includes gods puzzle within the tight action of a first-person shooter, which makes it particularly interesting.
Graven has been available in early access for some time now, and we already talked about it a few years ago with a first dedicated trial. Meanwhile, work on the game continued and it evolved considerably, until it reached almost complete form. For the latter we will have to wait until the beginning of next year, but in the meantime after several years there is at least a release date.
#Graven #definitive #version #date #heres #released #early #access