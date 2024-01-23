Consider that the early access version came out in May 2021,

The boomer fantasy shooter Graven came out today early access after years of permanence and development, but i first votes received from the press tell us that the long development did not result in a masterpiece, but in a game full of problems.

The votes

As for the question of votes, many are positive, but certainly not enthusiastic. Let's read them:

God is a Geek – 7.5 / 10

COGconnected – 70 / 100

GameGrin – 7 / 10

WayTooManyGames – 7 / 10

IGN Italy – 5.5 / 10

Shacknews – 5 / 10

The reviews sadly testify to how Slipgate Ironworks failed to fix some of the problems reported by users during the three years of early access. In particular we talk about framerate problems (which for a title like this are astonishing), quite frequent crashes, a forgettable story and some questionable design choices, including excessively penalizing deaths, completely useless weapons and a checkpoint system that often causes the player to reappear next to opponents.

The positive aspects of the game remain: good atmosphere, many interesting puzzles and a successful retro feeling. In short, make your own assessments before deciding whether to buy it or not. There are many really excellent boomer shooters.