Mr. Haus, you are the non-party mayor of the Hessian city of Dieburg and on Friday you filled up the local skate park with gravel. Why?

The federal government’s tightened infection protection law has been in force for around three weeks. If the incidence is more than 100, meetings in the private and public areas are only permitted between one household and one other person. Since then we have noticed that significantly larger groups of young people regularly come together on the skate field, mostly teenagers. We tried to resolve this through the presence of the regulatory authorities, but we did not succeed. That’s why we decided to close the park. We did this first with a tape and a corresponding notice. But that was just as unsuccessful as setting up construction site beacons. The barriers have been torn down and knocked over again and again. So we had to figure out how to deal with it. A permanent presence of the Ordnungspolizei is not possible in view of only three employees in Dieburg, and the neighboring police station also has no capacity to keep an eye on this. That’s why we looked for a pragmatic solution. And it looked to us that we would prevent the use of the skate park by applying gravel that is otherwise used in pavement construction or paving work. We did that, one to two centimeters high. These activities have not taken place there since then.

Did young people meet there beforehand to drink alcohol or did they go skating?

Most of the people didn’t meet there to skate. There were also skaters and we have no problem with them at all. They do individual sports, that’s perfectly fine. But a lot of people came out of the scene to hang out, it’s just a beautiful place. And the hygiene rules were not adhered to. Too many people came together with too little distance.

But the gravel doesn’t prevent people from meeting there – it just prevents them from skating. Isn’t that allowed?

But since then hardly any people have met there. The incentive was probably to combine that with skating. Where there are skaters, there are spectators and friends. And that doesn’t happen anymore.

Do you think that the youngsters will no longer meet at all now?

I do not believe that. It is very normal for teenagers to aspire to meet each other. But as a regulatory authority, we have a clear legal mandate. If there is an infection protection law that needs to be implemented locally, then we will try that too. We have done that in the last 15 months, and we had very moderate numbers of infections compared to surrounding communities.

What was the reaction of the skaters?