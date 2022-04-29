Van Geelen was called on Wednesday by someone he knows through the cemetery. The message? “Destruction has been done on Daelwijck. There has been a lot of housekeeping and damage has also been done to your parents’ grave,” he was told. On Thursday morning, Utrechter Van Geelen therefore quickly took a look. “About four urns had been kicked over. You can see that it was deliberate, that it was also thrown. For example with vases.”