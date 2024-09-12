He was known to be the bodybuilder most famous in the world, but unfortunately a heart attack killed him leaving him no escape. We are referring to the great Illia Golem, who became famous for his 16 thousand calorie diet.

Goodbye Illia Golem: The famous bodybuilder struck by a heart attack

The very famous bodybuilder Illia Golemknown for being the most famous in the world in his field, passed away a few hours ago at only 36 years old. The man had become famous for his condition and especially for his diet.

Nicknamed by all as the MutantIllia has made people talk about him on several occasions as he has managed to bring his body to truly unique conditions and at times even extreme. In fact, man has always exposed his body to incredible efforts and not only from the point of view of stress related to physical activity.

The man has chosen to avail himself of a power supply really particular which led him to consume about 16,500 calories per day. He ate about 7 times a day, consuming at least 2 kilos of meat at each meal and so on. That’s why he exposed himself to really big risks every day.

In memory of the bodybuilder

A few hours ago the Belarusian bodybuilder passed away forever, as he was struck by a heart attack lightning that left him no escape. It all happened while the boy was at home with his wife and began to feel ill.

