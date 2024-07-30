The artist passed away at 50: the announcement comes from the family

Chino XLfamous American rapper, passed away a few hours ago. The man was a pillar of music, which is why he had many admirers. Among them was the Italian rapper Clementino, who wanted to pay homage to him.

Chino XL

Here are his words.

Farewell to American rapper Chino XL

A great American artist, a true legend in the world of rappassed away a few hours ago. We are referring to the very famous musician Chino XL, rapper who sadly died at the age of 50.

Chino XL

Chino XL, whose real name was Derek Keith Barbosa, he had made a name for himself in the rap and freestyle sector, so much so that he was considered a point of reference for many young artists. He then went down in history also for a famous argument that he allegedly had with another big name in music, namely Tupac Shakur.

The news of the man’s death was given by his family, who decided to inform their audience by using a announcement on social media. Chino died on July 28, 2024 within the walls of his home, surrounded by the affection of all those who loved him.

The tribute of the daughters and Clementino

To remember this man, a great pillar of 90’s rap music, daughters, who have decided to pay homage to him on Instagram. Clementine Our father had many titles: Puerto Rican Superhero, King of Jokes but above all Girl Dad. And what he gave us most in that role was his strength, his candor and his ability to be super realistic. The main thing we feel now is that our father is at peace and therefore we are at peace too.

In addition to the daughters, many rappers also expressed their condolences regarding the death by Chino XL. Among them also appears the Italian rapper Clementinealways a big fan of his American colleague. The Neapolitan musician described this man as a myth, a true legend that will never cease to exist. A man who has certainly left his mark.