Shortly after midnight a sad discovery was made near Lungotevere Dante in Rome. A 40-year-old man, known for being a football influencer, was found lifeless with no apparent explanation.

Here’s what happened to Enzo Bondi.

Rome, influencer Enzo Bondi found dead

The well-known Football influencer Enzo Bondibetter known to many by the nickname of Kaiserjnywas found lifeless shortly after midnight on August 9. His body was found near the Lungotevere Dante in Rome.

Some passers-by noticed him and saw the body and decided to contact the emergency services to ask for help. The emergency services and the police rushed to the scene, but unfortunately for Enzo Bondi it was already too late, as died for some time now.

THE carabinieri they then began the investigations by carrying out scientific surveys aimed at determining what happened to this well-known Roman influencer. The body does not appear to show signs of violence, reason why the hypothesis of fails aggression. In the next few hours, however, autopsies will be carried out in order to discover the true causes of death.

Who was Enzo Bondi?

Enzo Bondi he was known on social media because he dealt with soccer and he often organised video quizzes where, together with his wife, he delved into the lives of the footballers of the Romea team he supported. He was also very close to all his followers, which is why he shared excerpts of his daily life with them.

The news of his disappearance It spread very quickly and that’s why his followers addressed him with messages of condolenceremembering him for his enthusiasm and desire to live. He remains a great curiosity as to what might have happened, as Enzo seemed to be a cheerful and sunny person.

Unfortunately we can do nothing but wait for the results of theautopsy to understand what really happened. We join in the pain of the wife and family to whom we want to extend our deepest condolences.