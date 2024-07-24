Mourning in the world of television; the actress is known for her successful characters in famous television series

The world of British television and theatre mourns the passing of Roberta Taylor. The famous actress is best known for her role in the soap opera EastEnders. Taylor died on July 6 at the age of 76, as reported in the obituary published Tuesday in the The GuardianThe cause of death was an infection that followed a fall two months earlier, which had aggravated his pre-existing health problems, including pneumonia.

Mourning in the TV World: Roberta Taylor Dies at 76

Roberta Taylor entered the hearts of the public thanks to the character of Irene Raymond, in the popular BBC soap. His television career continued with another significant role, that of Inspector Gina Gold in the series The Bill of ITV.

Born and raised on the Isle of Dogs, Taylor initially pursued a career as a dental nurse while also taking acting classes. Her passion for theater led her to graduate from drama school and to perform in numerous plays, including Private Lives by Noel Coward, An ideal husband by Oscar Wilde and Mother Courage by Bertolt Brecht.

In 1966, Taylor married Victor, with whom she had a son, Elliott. After their divorce in 1975, she remarried in 1996 to actor Peter Guinness, known for his roles in numerous television series. The couple shared a life full of artistic successes.

During the three years spent on the set of EastEndersthe character of Irene Raymond has had several love affairs, including a relationship with Terry Raymond, played by Gavin Richards, and a passionate one with her tenant Troy Harvey, played by Jamie Jarvis. In a statement released to Mirror At the time of her farewell to the soap, Taylor had explained:

“I was always thinking, ‘When am I going to learn my lines?’ I’ve dedicated a lot of my life to the show, and if I continued at this pace, I would have had to put my life on hold. I didn’t want to do things halfway. I had a lot of fun playing Irene and Gavin, who plays my on-screen husband Terry, and we had a great time.”

Heartbroken to hear about the passing of Roberta Taylor, loved by millions as Irene Raymond in #EastEnders, Inspector Gina Gold in The Bill plus much more. Sending all our love from her to her family and friends from her at this tragic time. pic.twitter.com/v5fFwGWPrI — Walford East (@WalfordEast) July 23, 2024

Taylor’s fans will also remember her for her roles in television series such as Silent Witness, Inspector Morse, Doctors and Luther. His last major television appearance was in the private eye comedy Shakespeare & Hathaway.

His career and life will be remembered for a passionate dedication to acting, which inspired and entertained audiences for decades.